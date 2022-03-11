2 hospitalized after shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized after Fresno police say they were shot in northwest Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened near Shaw and Marty around 9 pm.

Police found two cars in the Black Bear Diner parking lot that had been hit by multiple gunshots.

Authorities then found numerous shell casings and blood toward Shaw.

Community Regional Medical Center called police to let them know they received two people with gunshot wounds. They are expected to survive.

There is no suspect description at this time.
