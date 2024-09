In-N-Out burger in Northwest Fresno reopens following temporary closure

The In-N-Out burger along Highway 99 in northwest Fresno has reopened after being closed due to construction.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular fast-food restaurant along Highway 99 in northwest Fresno has reopened.

The In-N-Out Burger on Shaw Avenue near Highway 99 was closed for some eight weeks for improvements.

The parking lot and drive-thru lane were reconfigured to help deal with the long lines.

Cars often back-up on the busy Shaw avenue off-ramp-- with customers waiting to place orders at the drive-thru.

You'll also notice some new landscaping.