FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A nurse at the Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Fresno has died of COVID-19 complications, the hospital said on Thursday.
Oliver Isleta, a registered nurse in the CRMC Telemetry Unit passed away on Tuesday, the COO of Community Medical Centers said in a message to staff.
Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Nurse at Community Regional in Fresno dies from COVID-19 complications
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News