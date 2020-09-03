Coronavirus

Nurse at Community Regional in Fresno dies from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A nurse at the Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Fresno has died of COVID-19 complications, the hospital said on Thursday.

Oliver Isleta, a registered nurse in the CRMC Telemetry Unit passed away on Tuesday, the COO of Community Medical Centers said in a message to staff.

