Officials to discuss arrest of 71-year-old man suspected of starting Oak Fire in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- Law enforcement and the Mariposa County District Attorney will release new details about the arrest of a 71-year-old man suspected of starting the Oak Fire.

Edward Wackerman is being held on a $6.5 million bond after his arrest last week.

He faces charges including arson that caused great bodily injury and damage and destruction of inhabited structures.

The Oak Fire started in July 2022 and burned nearly 20,000 acres.

Over 120 homes and 66 outbuildings were also destroyed.

Some residents could not rebuild in the area after losing everything.

We will be streaming the news conference at 10 am. Check back for updates.