Oak Fire: Red Cross volunteers helping more than 50 evacuees

Classrooms at Mariposa Elementary School have been converted into rooms for evacuees of the Oak Fire.

More than 50 people, adults and kids, are staying at the American Red Cross evacuation shelter. In addition, around 200 pets are being cared for on-site by the Mariposa County SPCA.

"We're providing whatever people need," said David Wagner, a Red Cross spokesman.

Volunteers work 12-hour shifts to help evacuees feel at home.

Red Cross is working with local restaurants to provide people three meals a day, which is why monetary donations are highly encouraged.

Volunteers are also finding items evacuees may have left at home, such as clothes or medical devices.

"Another man left without his CPAP machine and he hasn't been able to sleep, so we found a CPAP machine for him," Wagner said.

The volunteers have a genuine passion for helping those affected by a natural disaster.

"We come and meet people on their worst possible day, try to give them a little bit of comfort and hopefully a little bit of support," explained volunteer Michael McGhee.

He came up from Ventura County and plans to be at the shelter for the next few weeks, or until the evacuation shelter closes.

"We walk away knowing we made a difference in people's lives, and you can't ask for a better experience than that," McGhee said.

The evacuation shelter will remain open until the evacuation order expires. Red Cross is in contact with several agencies, which will then provide guidance on the possibility of a second shelter opening. Volunteers are currently on standby, in the event another shelter needs to open.

