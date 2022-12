Picture from Oak Fire named one of Time's top 100 photos of 2022

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An image of the devastating flames of the Oak Fire, which tore through parts of Mariposa County, has been named one of Time's Top 100 Photos of the Year.

In the picture, flames engulfed a chair inside a burning home.

It was taken on July 23 for the Associated Press by Noah Berger.

The Oak Fire burned almost 20,000 acres and destroyed more than 100 homes.

The picture was chosen by a team of photo editors at TIME, picking images to show that 2022 was different.