Reward offered for suspect information on hit-and-run that killed Oakhurst man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oakhurst family is looking for justice for their late son.

20-year-old Eben Hammond died in a hit-and-run crash. It happened in July near Road 427 and Elliott Drive.

Hammond was skateboarding in the area when a car hit him and sped off.

Relatives say Hammond would have turned 21 on Tuesday.

The Oakhurst community and others have raised a $9,000 reward.

They hope it draws someone with information about the suspect forward.
