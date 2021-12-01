Reward offered for suspect information on hit-and-run that killed Oakhurst man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oakhurst family is looking for justice for their late son.20-year-old Eben Hammond died in a hit-and-run crash. It happened in July near Road 427 and Elliott Drive.Hammond was skateboarding in the area when a car hit him and sped off.Relatives say Hammond would have turned 21 on Tuesday.The Oakhurst community and others have raised a $9,000 reward.They hope it draws someone with information about the suspect forward.