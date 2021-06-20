1 dead, several injured after shots fired at Lake Merritt in Oakland, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Oakland near Juneteenth celebration

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One person is dead and several others injured after gunshots were fired at Lake Merritt in Oakland, northern California, on Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened on Lakeshore Avenue at Lake Merritt just after 6p.m. where people had gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland on the other side of the lake.

A 22-year-old male from San Francisco was shot and killed near the event. Six others were injured. They were reported to be in stable condition.

Police officials estimated a crowd of approximately 1,000 people in the area.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandlake merrittopdshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News