1 dead, several injured after shots fired at Lake Merritt in Oakland, police say

The shooting happened on Lakeshore Avenue at Lake Merritt just after 6p.m. where people had gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in Oakland on the other side of the lake.
A 22-year-old male from San Francisco was shot and killed near the event. Six others were injured. They were reported to be in stable condition.
Police officials estimated a crowd of approximately 1,000 people in the area.
Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case.