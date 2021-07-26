California paramedics assigned to Dixie Fire save boy drowning in hotel pool

Paramedics from Oakland assigned to the Dixie Fire saved a boy's life at their hotel.
LIFESAVING ENCOUNTER: A group of first responders assigned to #DixieFire staying at a Redding Hotel heard an anguished mother’s screams. They jumped into action, preventing a tragedy with quick-thinking actions. They're grateful they were in the right place at the right time. pic.twitter.com/MRGJIWfnHG— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 25, 2021
They were at a hotel in Redding when they heard the child's mother scream.
Paramedics rushed towards the screams and found a 10-year-old boy who had no pulse and was still partially in the pool.
They gave him CPR.
Moments later, he sat up and cried.
"Sigh of relief. sigh relief. It's funny as paramedics, as kids cry that's good, that means they have an airway," Tom Schwedhelm with Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District said.
"I do have kids, I have four. So you know like it's hard not to look at a kid and go, hey it could be my kid," Jarred Neal with Oakland Fire Department said.
CAL FIRE of Butte County posted the video on twitter.
It's getting a lot of comments with one person posting, "That's what super heroes look like to me no cape needed."