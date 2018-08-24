CALIFORNIA

Officer-involved shooting shuts down portion of Highway 99 near Bakersfield

The California Highway Patrol confirms that an officer-involved shooting has shut down a portion of Highway 99.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting along Highway 99 in Bakersfield.

A portion of the highway is closed in both directions.

CHP says an officer responded to the scene east of Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive, just after noon on Friday.

CHP confirms to that an officer involved shooting has shut down a portion of Highway 99.



There was a crash, involving a white pickup truck. An officer says when he arrived he saw a man running around in the area with a weapon.

A short time later, the officer fired his weapon. There is no word yet on why he fired his weapon.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was shot.

Officials say the pickup truck hit a power pole. A downed power line is forcing detours that could be in effect for several more hours.
