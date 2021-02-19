CHP officer and suspect shot following chase in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Around 10:30 am, Tulare County deputies were informed of a man driving around with a gun in the Three Rivers area.

Deputies found the man traveling west on Sierra Drive and a chase began, with CHP officers also getting involved. Authorities say the suspect started shooting at officers through his car window.


The suspect later crashed his car in an orchard near Road 196 and Avenue 364 in the Woodlake area and then took off running. That is when gunfire was exchanged between deputies, CHP officers, and the man.

A CHP officer was shot in the shoulder and airlifted to a hospital. She is expected to survive. The man was shot in the upper body and also taken to a local hospital, but there's no word yet on his condition.


Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
