Fresno County correctional officer dies from COVID-19 complications

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County correctional officer dies from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has announced that a correctional officer has died from COVID-19 complications.

Officer Juan Cruz died on Friday in the hospital. Cruz had been in the hospital since October 13 after contracting COVID-19 while working.

Cruz leaves behind three children. He had been with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office since August 2012.

A procession will be held at 4 pm from Community Regional Medical Center to Chapel of the Light on W. Belmont Ave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno county sheriff department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News