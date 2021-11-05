Fresno County correctional officer dies from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has announced that a correctional officer has died from COVID-19 complications.Officer Juan Cruz died on Friday in the hospital. Cruz had been in the hospital since October 13 after contracting COVID-19 while working.Cruz leaves behind three children. He had been with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office since August 2012.A procession will be held at 4 pm from Community Regional Medical Center to Chapel of the Light on W. Belmont Ave.