Inmate found dead in Corcoran prison cell, officials rule it homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Calfornia State Prison-Corcoran as a homicide.
Investigators say they found the 44-year-old Luis Romero dead in his cell during a routine security check Saturday morning.
Officers have detained the victim's cellmate, 31-year-old Jaime Osuna, as the suspected killer. Osuna has been placed in an administrative segregation unit.
Officials say Osuna was received by the prison in 2017 serving a life sentence for the 2011 killing and torture of a Bakersfield woman.
The prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation.
The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials say he was serving a life sentence with a chance at parole for second-degree murder.
