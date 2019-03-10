Inmate found dead in Corcoran prison cell, officials rule it homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Calfornia State Prison-Corcoran as a homicide.Investigators say they found the 44-year-old Luis Romero dead in his cell during a routine security check Saturday morning.Officers have detained the victim's cellmate, 31-year-old Jaime Osuna, as the suspected killer. Osuna has been placed in an administrative segregation unit.Officials say Osuna was received by the prison in 2017 serving a life sentence for the 2011 killing and torture of a Bakersfield woman.The prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Sheriff's Office have launched an investigation.The victim has not been identified at this time. Officials say he was serving a life sentence with a chance at parole for second-degree murder.