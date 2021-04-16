clovis rodeo

Old Town Clovis gears up to welcome back rodeo fans next week

The rodeo grounds will be at just 40% capacity because of COVID restrictions.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis gears up to welcome back rodeo fans

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After canceling the big event last year, the Clovis Rodeo will run from April 21st through the 25th.

You can feel the buzz in Old Town Clovis.

RELATED: 107th Clovis Rodeo to be held in-person with some changes

The financial impact of the Clovis Rodeo is significant.

Visitors need places to stay and to eat.

This year, strict rules will be in place before you can enter the rodeo grounds.

Free antigen testing will be available outside the grounds. Masks must be worn.

You can also bring a doctor's note which says you have recovered from COVID.



The rodeo grounds will be at just 40% capacity because of COVID restrictions.

But that could change if Fresno County moves from the red to the orange tier on Tuesday.

Cowboys have been competing around the country but the Clovis Rodeo will mark the first time this year they'll perform before a live crowd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcloviscommunityclovis rodeo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS RODEO
New solar panels installed at Clovis Rodeo grounds
Clovis Rodeo makes triumphant return
107th annual Clovis Rodeo kicks off Wednesday
107th Clovis Rodeo to kick off with blood drive
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News