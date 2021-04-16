Old Town Clovis gears up to welcome back rodeo fans next week

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After canceling the big event last year, the Clovis Rodeo will run from April 21st through the 25th.You can feel the buzz in Old Town Clovis.The financial impact of the Clovis Rodeo is significant.Visitors need places to stay and to eat.This year, strict rules will be in place before you can enter the rodeo grounds.Free antigen testing will be available outside the grounds. Masks must be worn.You can also bring a doctor's note which says you have recovered from COVID.The rodeo grounds will be at just 40% capacity because of COVID restrictions.But that could change if Fresno County moves from the red to the orange tier on Tuesday.Cowboys have been competing around the country but the Clovis Rodeo will mark the first time this year they'll perform before a live crowd.