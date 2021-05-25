'All hell broke loose': Old Town Clovis bar owner recounts shooting that left two dead

NEW: We’re getting our first look inside of The Palace where two men were shot and killed Saturday morning. The message from the owner of The Palace tonight at 5 on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/iUy8ZDeNN4 — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) May 24, 2021

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside The Palace in Old Town Clovis Monday, the chaos of Saturday morning was still visible.Evidence markers across the wall and chairs showed where the shooting happened that left two people dead and a third person injured."He just extended his arm from the front door. He didn't even come in, into the premises, and started shooting. And five seconds, and all hell broke loose," said Cesar Lossley, the owner of The Palace.Lossley, the owner was inside the bar Monday, preparing to clean up now that Clovis Police Department has finished their investigation inside."To see something happening like this, it is a tragedy," Lossley said.According to Clovis Police, there was some sort of disagreement at the bar prior to the shooting and a group of people were asked to leave.Investigators said two of those people returned around 2 a.m. One person started shooting and then they both ran back out and got into a waiting vehicle on Clovis Avenue.21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez were both killed.An employee at the bar was also struck, but is OK."It's unfortunate that there are people who obviously have no regard for life," said Clovis Mayor Jose Flores.Flores said what happened over the weekend is not normal and will not change Old Town Clovis and what it represents."Old Town is still the heart of Clovis. It's where we come for our festivities, it's where we come to gather," said Flores.The Clovis Police Department is still trying to track down the shooter. On Sunday, investigators served a search warrant at a home in Fresno.They collected evidence and arrested a person, but investigators said after questioning, they determined the person was not the shooter and is only being considered a witness.Officials said they're utilizing surveillance video from inside the bar and around the city of Clovis to try to make an arrest.Lossley said as he cleans up, he wants people who visit his bar to know they will be safe."I will work very closely with Clovis P.D. to ensure that this will not happen again. Guaranteed," Lossley said.Lossley said he is considering adding more security and will be strictly enforcing his dress code from here on out.Clovis Police did not have any new updates to share publicly Monday but are still asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.