What to expect from New Year's Eve in the omicron wave

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Omicron is making its presence known in Central California just as people prepare to get together to celebrate the new year.Fresno County added 331 new cases Thursday, bringing its 7-day average up to 211 per day, the highest it's been since early November.By now, everybody probably knows how to protect themselves - vaccination, testing, masks when indoors, and social distancing.Nobody knows yet exactly what to expect from omicron, but scientists have an idea.The marquee is up, the flyers are posted, and the invitations are circulating for New Year's Eve parties all around Fresno County.Fresno County Public Health Director David Luchini hopes people will think about the incoming omicron wave as they make their plans."Probably be good to avoid those large indoor parties," Luchini said. "Keep them small and especially make sure you know the status of people at your house party, that they've been vaccinated or at least been tested within the last 24 hours."Luchini says 2022 should start with better supplies of testing and some new treatments arriving for high-risk patients.But he also expects omicron to drive a huge increase of infections after New Year's parties, which could cause problems at businesses, schools, and what's most concerning, in emergency rooms."Like we've seen, more and more people get infected you're going to have a lot of disruption," he said. "We hope that we don't overwhelm the hospital system."Studies out of South Africa and the United Kingdom show omicron may be as much as 70% less likely to send a patient to the hospital, but more than four times as likely to infect people.The net effect is the potential for more than 25% more hospitalizations than during the delta wave.Luchini says the tools are available to prevent the worst outcomes.And some businesses will ring in the New Year with safety at center stage.Roger Rocka's Dinner Theatre has Elf on the menu through Jan. 9.The cast and crew are vaccinated and boosted, the owners require customers to be vaccinated, and Buddy the Elf reminds everyone to wear a mask when they're not eating or drinking."With a lot of care, the show will go on," said Good Company Players managing director Dan Pessano.Pessano says the audience never seems to mind the public health protections."The first couple of times, they applauded," he said. "And I think it's a question of people appreciating the extra step."The omicron wave in South Africa seems to have subsided after less than two months, so Luchini is hoping for similar results here.