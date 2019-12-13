road safety

Chat with CHP: On a freeway ramp, can both lanes turn right on red?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 viewer Virginia asked the following question: if you're coming off a freeway with 2 lanes and both lanes have a red light, can they both turn right?

"The answer is yes," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"As long as there's no sign posted no turn on red, or there is no red turn arrow showing in that direction. If you come off a freeway and there are two right-turn lanes, regardless of which lane you're in, as long as you can proceed safely it is legal for you to make your right turn," Penning said.

