FATAL CRASH

One dead in crash involving three cars in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles in southeast Fresno on Chestnut Avenue, just south of Church.

The collision happened at around 6:50 p.m.

Officers tell Action News that a car carrying five people overturned. Four of the people inside the car are family members (mother, father, boy and girl).

Authorities tell us a family friend inside the overturned vehicle died from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children were taken to Valley Children's hospital for examination, and two adults were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

According to the driver of the overturned vehicle, they were driving northbound on Chestnut when they were struck from behind by another car.

The vehicle that struck them veered into the southbound lanes, hitting another car occupied by two grandparents and a 10-year-old child. Officials tell us they were not injured.

An investigation is underway and officers are looking into whether DUI was a cause.

