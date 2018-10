A 29-year-old woman from Fresno is dead, and 27-year-old Jackie Cross of Dinuba is injured after they missed a turn near Reedley and rolled the truck they were riding in after hitting a power guy wire.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Edgar and Alta avenues northeast of Reedley.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt and they were both thrown from the truck.