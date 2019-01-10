FATAL CRASH

One killed, three injured in head-on crash north of Atwater

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person and injured several others.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Thursday morning of an accident near Shaffer Road and Mercedes Avenue.

According to CHP, an SUV was traveling northbound on Shaffer in dense fog when the driver decided to pass the car in front. However, when the driver of the SUV moved into the southbound lane it collided head-on with another car.

The driver of that car, a 65-year-old man was killed and the three other passengers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officers say drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

CHP says Shaffer is closed at this time and there is no word on when it will reopen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashfogcalifornia highway patrolAtwater
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
CHP investigating deadly hit and run near Kerman
Woman killed in 3 vehicle accident in Fresno County
Woman killed, man injured in early morning crash in Fresno County
Man killed after striking concrete pillar on Highway 99 in Merced
More fatal crash
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Health officials give SF McDonald's approval after patron brings dead raccoon inside
Joshua Tree to remain open; staff will be around to keep it clean
Man says he accidentally killed girl's puppy with pellet rifle
What happens to Sears warranties, gift cards if they liquidate?
REPORT: San Francisco Giants to announce AT&T Park name change to Oracle Park
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Toyota recalls 1.7M vehicles in N. America to fix air bags
Show More
Man allegedly lured 12-year-old girl, raped her in New York
Naked man leads police on wrong way chase through two states
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Merced family shares harrowing tale of escape from raging house fire
Westbound traffic closed on Ashlan near Peach after semi-truck hits apartment, hydrant
More News