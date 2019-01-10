One killed, three injured in head-on crash north of Atwater

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person and injured several others.The call came in around 6 a.m. Thursday morning of an accident near Shaffer Road and Mercedes Avenue.According to CHP, an SUV was traveling northbound on Shaffer in dense fog when the driver decided to pass the car in front. However, when the driver of the SUV moved into the southbound lane it collided head-on with another car.The driver of that car, a 65-year-old man was killed and the three other passengers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.Officers say drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.CHP says Shaffer is closed at this time and there is no word on when it will reopen.