1 dead, multiple injured after driver plows through people in Portland, police say

PORTLAND, Oregon -- At least one person is dead and multiple others were injured when a vehicle struck various people Monday afternoon in Portland, Oregon.

In a statement, Portland police said officers responded to a hit-and-run at Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Pine Street. While officers were responding, police said calls came into dispatch regarding an additional hit-and-runs to cars and other pedestrians involving the same suspect vehicle.



The suspected driver crashed at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 18th Avenue, where he tried to flee on foot. Police said witnesses at the scene corralled the suspect until officers arrived and took him into custody.



The suspect, whose identity has not been released was taken to be processed. Police say additional information will be available at a later time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldinvestigationpedestrians
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two Fresno police officers hospitalized, COVID-19 a possible factor
'Stay home' orders lifted, Republicans accuse governor of acting on whims and political pressure
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
Foothill and mountain communities bracing for winter storms
All CA counties exit stay-at-home order
SB I-5 at Grapevine reopens, NB remains closed due to heavy snow
Show More
Farmworkers in West Fresno County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Atmospheric river in Central CA could help drought conditions
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Yosemite National Park extends closure until Saturday due to weather conditions
Valley salon owners ready to fill their chairs again
More TOP STORIES News