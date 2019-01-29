One person killed in crash near Valley Children's Hospital

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash near Valley Children's Hospital.It happened on Avenue 9 just west of Children's Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Avenue 9 is currently closed from Road 40 to Valley Children's Hospital.Investigators say a car traveling west on Avenue 9 was going in and out of traffic when the driver lost control. The driver swerved into oncoming traffic and side swiped a car driving east.The driver who lost control of their vehicle died at the scene. The second driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.