FATAL CRASH

One person killed in crash near Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash near Valley Children's Hospital.

It happened on Avenue 9 just west of Children's Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Avenue 9 is currently closed from Road 40 to Valley Children's Hospital.

Investigators say a car traveling west on Avenue 9 was going in and out of traffic when the driver lost control. The driver swerved into oncoming traffic and side swiped a car driving east.

The driver who lost control of their vehicle died at the scene. The second driver suffered minor to moderate injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
