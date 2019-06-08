One person stabbed in downtown Fresno, parolee under arrest

A parolee is under arrest - accused of stabbing a man who was walking to his car in downtown Fresno.

It happened around 5.30 p.m. near Van Ness and Ventura on Friday.

Good Samaritans were driving by when they saw two men arguing.

When one of them appeared to be armed with a sharp object, they pulled over, scaring the suspect away.

Police found the suspect down the street a short time later, identifying him as 32-year-old Floyd Fowler.

The man who was attacked is in his 50s and is recovering at a local hospital with stab wounds.
