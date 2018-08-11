TULARE

One teen killed, two others injured in Tulare shooting

Tulare Police are investigating a shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others early Saturday morning.

By
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
Police collected clues just behind the Walmart shopping center near Prosperity and Hillman for a few hours after a midnight call about a shooting.


When officers got there, they say they found three gunshot victims -- ages 16, 17 and 18.

Police say one of them died, but they haven't released updates on the conditions of the other two teens.

Investigators haven't given out any description of a suspect or suspects, but they say they're looking into the possibility this shooting may be gang-related.
