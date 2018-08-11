One teen killed, two others injured in Tulare shooting

Tulare Police are investigating a shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others early Saturday morning.Police collected clues just behind the Walmart shopping center near Prosperity and Hillman for a few hours after a midnight call about a shooting.When officers got there, they say they found three gunshot victims -- ages 16, 17 and 18.Police say one of them died, but they haven't released updates on the conditions of the other two teens.Investigators haven't given out any description of a suspect or suspects, but they say they're looking into the possibility this shooting may be gang-related.