MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the last two weeks, detectives from the Merced County Sheriff's Office and the US Homeland Security served search and arrest warrants surrounding crimes against children.Five suspects were arrested on various crimes, including possession and distribution of child pornography.Officials seized more than one million images and hundreds of items related to child porn and the exploitation of children.Detectives also identified multiple children being victimized through the evidence.The sheriff's office is continuing to follow up on more leads gained as a result of 'Operation Child Safe'.