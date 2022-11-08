Valley non-profit asking for help to send Christmas boxes to troops

Operation Packing Company has been sending boxes to deployed service members since December of 2016.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit in the North Valley is asking for your help to send care packages to troops this holiday season.

Operation Packing Company has been sending boxes to deployed service members since December of 2016.

The group typically packs and ships 25 boxes a month, but occasionally sends up to 50.

They're each filled with breakfast items, beverages, snacks, toiletries, books, stationery supplies and more.

The non-profit's goal for November is to fill up 100 Christmas boxes to lift the spirits of those who are away from home serving our country.

"We generally get a lot of people who don't get boxes, so we know we make an impact in their lives, even if it's just for a few minutes as they're going through the boxes and seeing roughly 10 pounds of stuff is included in every box," says Rhonda Lowe.

You can make a monetary donation or send items for the boxes. Just visit the non-profit's website for more details.

Coming up this Sunday afternoon, everyone is invited to help fill the Christmas boxes.

The packing party starts at pm at the Los Banos Elks Lodge.

If you volunteer, you can also enjoy a complimentary lunch and a DJ.

People of all ages are welcome, and organizers say it can be a great opportunity for kids to learn about giving back.