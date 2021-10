ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are facing the heat and fast-moving flames in Fresno County.A grass fire broke out near Orange Cove, in the area of Jensen and Alta, Thursday night.Crews say the fire was moving fast, quickly scorching just more than 40 acres.At last report, the flames are 30% contained.No injuries have been reported at this time and no structures are threatened.The cause of the fire is under investigation.