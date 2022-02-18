Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: A twist on ice cream at Orange Works Cafe in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, the road less traveled takes you to the tastiest treats.

The scenic route along Highway 65 led us to the small Tulare County town of Strathmore.

The setting of the Orange Works Cafe makes you feel like you've been transported back in time.

"It definitely feels more country western," says Manager Eddie Khal.

Every morning, Khal whips up fresh batches of orange ice cream, which seems to draw the same response from people.

"It is very unique," he said. "I've never seen orange ice cream anywhere. Maybe orange sherbert."

Eddie's parents bought the place 18 years ago. The owner wouldn't give up his orange ice cream recipe, so Isabel Khal says they came up with their own version - one that's hard to beat.

"Something about it is addicting," she said. "You have to have it."

Even tourists headed to Sequoia National Park have asked to have the ice cream shipped home.

"I had somebody in Europe, Norway or France, asking is there any way I could get your ice cream," Isabel said.

The cafe's located in the South Valley citrus belt, so local growers provide the Khal's with oranges for ice cream, juice and even the iced tea.

But long-time customers come for lunch just about every day.

The Orange works cafe is a popular gathering spot where everyone knows each other.

"It is kind of the center of the community but also the center of multiple cities," Eddie said.

The Khals say people may enter as strangers but they leave as friends.
