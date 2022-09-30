Our America: (IN)VISIBLE | Watch the Full Episode

Our America: (IN)VISIBLE examines what Latino and Hispanic visibility and invisibility looks like in three sectors of society that impact the community's overall well-being and quality of life: politics, business, and entertainment.

The special begins by exploring the underrepresentation of Latinos in film and television, and features an intimate discussion with reality television pioneer and Chairman of Banijay Americas Cris Abrego. Additionally, actors Wilmer Valderrama, Xolo Maridueña, Francia Raisa and Michelle Ortiz as well as industry experts Ana-Christina Ramon, PhD co-author of UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report, and Brenda Castillo, CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and "Encanto" producer Yvett Merino share their thoughts on what it means to be Latino in Hollywood.

While sharing a meal at Cafe Habana in New York City, ABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, and ABC News correspondent, Gio Benitez, share an intimate and engaging conversation about Latino culture and visibility in media.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico - who Is currently the only serving Hispanic governor in the nation, shares her thoughts on the lack of Hispanic representation across all levels of the government.

The special takes a closer look at the political world into bipartisanship and where the Latino electorate stands with Democrat U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia and Republican former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman. New York State Senator Jessica Ramos walks viewers through her district, the most diverse in the country, sharing her thoughts about the importance of Hispanic representation in government.

Xavier Gutierrez, the first Latino CEO of a National Hockey League team - the Arizona Coyotes - shares his thoughts on inclusion, the Latino market, and examines visibility in the business world.

Krista L. Cortes, PhD director of La Casa Latina at the University of Pennsylvania, discusses the invisibility of the Afro-Latino community in society as well as the broad diversity of cultures that exists within the Latino and Hispanic communities.

Cheech Marin, actor, comedian, humanitarian and cultural icon, gives an inside look at his seminal collection of Chicano art at the new Cheech Museum in Riverside, California. Marin discusses his love of art and the need for Latino visibility in the art world.

Watch "Our America: (IN)VISIBLE)," an ABC Owned Television Stations special celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, on your local ABC station (click here to check local listings) or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.