our america living while black

Our America: Living While Black - Racism and Inequality Resources, Info

Go beyond the statistics to explore racism, inequality and structural barriers impacting Black families across the country.
At every stage of life, being Black in America is just harder. Not necessarily because of individual choices, but because of centuries of structural barriers and systemic racism.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success. Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyour america living while blackblack lives mattereducationschoolshousingracismpoliticsu.s. & worldrace in americapolicerace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA LIVING WHILE BLACK
Our America Will Be...
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
5,000 Kings Canyon Unified students start in-person learning
Valley natives and businesses fundraise for Armenia
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
'Fire wives' raise money for volunteer firefighters whose homes were burned down
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
Wanted man arrested after standoff with police in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News