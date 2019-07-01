CAL FIRE: Over $7,500 in illegal fireworks confiscated in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 450 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in Fresno County Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE and Fresno County Fire.
Authorities were notified of a person selling the fireworks from their vehicle in Mendota. Police arrested the seller, but have not released their name.
CAL FIRE estimated the value of the fireworks to be over $7,500.
