CAL FIRE: Over $7,500 in illegal fireworks confiscated in Fresno County

Over 450 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in Fresno County Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE and Fresno County Fire. (CAL FIRE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 450 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in Fresno County Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE and Fresno County Fire.

RELATED: First responders remind you to celebrate America's birthday responsibly

Authorities were notified of a person selling the fireworks from their vehicle in Mendota. Police arrested the seller, but have not released their name.

CAL FIRE estimated the value of the fireworks to be over $7,500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mendotafresno countycal firefireworks
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News