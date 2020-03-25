Fresno family catering business hit hard by cancellations, thinks outside of box

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cancellations of weddings and fundraisers has hit the catering industry.Normally, the banquet room at Pardini's Catering in Northwest Fresno is set up for a fundraiser, but it has gone empty and dark."In all my life I've never seen anything like this. My father was in the business prior to me and we never this kind of a catastrophe. Nobody expects anything like this, you just gotta be able to adjust and go with it as long as it lasts," said Jim Pardini.Pardini is the founder of Pardini's Catering and Banquets, which has been around more than 50 years.His business, which he runs with his sons, is at a standstill due to the cancellation of weddings and concession events they do at places like Fresno State and the Convention Center.So they're now trying to go turn their food services into to-go orders."We have so many employees, over 200 that are completely out of work. So how can we help them during this time we're looking at other ways we can help them besides the relief fund," said Jeff Pardini, Pardini's General Manager.People can order comfort food online and nearby residents can get it delivered.Meal options vary from braised pot roast to chicken enchilada casseroles.30 percent of proceeds go back to employees.At Annex Kitchen in the building, the oven is still firing up even though dine-in options are closed."We've had to make a lot of adjustments. We've also opened for lunch which is something we didn't do in the past to try and generate more hours for our staff," said Jimmy Pardini, Annex Kitchen Chef.50 percent of gift card sales will go back to the employee relief fund.Orders can be placed online or by phone.The Annex Kitchen and Pardini's Catering and plan to offer curbside service and delivery as long as this situation lasts, so they can keep their business afloat.