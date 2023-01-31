Pat McCann hired as Fresno State Bulldogs' next offensive coordinator

McCann previously served as FS' wide receivers coach in 2022, a position he's held much of his career.

One of the few new faces on the coaching staff who doesn't have previous ties to Fresno State is Pat McCann.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has hired Pat McCann as the next offensive coordinator for the Bulldog football team. This follows Kirby Moore's departure the first week of January for the same role at Missouri.

McCann previously served as FS' wide receivers coach in 2022, a position he's held much of his career. Prior to his time in the Valley, he was the interim OC at Eastern Washington.

He's also been the wide receivers coach at Northern Iowa, UC Davis and Stonehill College (Mass.), where he also served as the OC in 2011-12.

This past season, Bulldog receivers Jalen Cropper, Nikko Remigio, Zane Pope and Erik Brooks all set career-high marks in receiving yards.

The OC position is one Jeff Tedford has had to repeatedly fill after four seasons coaching at his alma mater. McCann will be the fourth OC in five seasons at FS following Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Grubb & Kirby Moore who all left FS for positions at Power 5 schools.

After a 10-4 season that was capped by winning the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and the Mountain West Championship on the blue over Boise State, Tedford's team will feature a lot of new faces with Jake Haener, Cropper, Remigio, David Perales & Jordan Mims all heading to the NFL Draft and four-year starter Evan Williams transferring to Oregon.

Matt Wade has also been hired as the 'Dogs quarterback coach after working as an offensive quality control coach for the team in 2022.

