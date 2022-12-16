The Red Wave Takes LA as Fresno State faces Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel Los Angeles Bowl

Players were able to meet with Jimmy Kimmel and take a photo with him after the show.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, December 17 during the second annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The game will start at 12:30pm on ABC30!

As the official partner of the Fresno State Bulldogs, ABC30 will give you unmatched coverage and access to the team up to and through the bowl game!

You can see reports from Sports Director Stephen Hicks all week on Action News Live at Six and Live at Eleven.

After a triple-header of college football bowl games on Saturday, turn to a special edtion of Action News at 8:30pm for post-game coverage that only ABC30 can provide.

Fresno State Bulldogs make Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance ahead of bowl game

How Fresno State Quarterback Jake Haener recovered from his early season injury

Fresno State accepts Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl invite, will face Washington State