collision

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, downtown Fresno roadway closed causing backup

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Fresno on Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Tulare Street and R Street.

Further information regarding the collision was not immediately available.



Fresno police say traffic in the area will be closed until 9 a.m. as officers continue to investigate.

The closure has traffic backed up and has caused slowdowns on Highway 41.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and to use the O Street off-ramp if they plan on going downtown.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownpedestrian killedfresno police departmenttrafficcollision
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLISION
Slick roads may have been factor in driver crashing into a central Fresno garage
Collision shuts down both directions of Hwy 41 in east Madera Co.
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
Truck collision leaves fish and fruit littered along Hwy 99
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parlier High School first Valley school to close amid coronavirus concerns
South Valley sees most significant rainfall for the first time since January
Peach Blossom Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
Valley schools, businesses making extra cleaning efforts amid Coronavirus outbreak
Driver crashes into fence in east central Fresno, CHP warns of slick roads
Show More
Police shooting sparks protests in North Carolina
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day
Food trucks serving up dishes based on classic horror films
Police identify woman shot, killed in Dinuba officer-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News