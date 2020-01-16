Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in north Merced.

Officials say it happened on Ashby Road and Fern Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Further details regarding the cause of the collision have not yet been released.

CHP is advising drivers traveling through the area to take an alternate route as officers continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

