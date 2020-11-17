Pedestrian in hospital, southbound Willow shut down after crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crash in Clovis left a woman in the hospital and shut down streets in Clovis on Monday night.

Clovis police say the woman was hit by a car and transported to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Southbound Willow Avenue from Gettysburg Avenue to Ashlan was closed for hours while police investigates.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with officers.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovispedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why some schools can reopen campuses in Fresno County
Well-known Fresno doctor dies after battling COVID-19 for months
Fresno, Kings, Merced counties pushed back to Purple tier
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Restaurants prepared for cold winter with new coronavirus restrictions
Girl severely burned while riding school bus in Mariposa Co.
Show More
FBI releases details of manifesto of UC Merced stabbing suspect
Tulare sheriff's officials say woman shot boyfriend to death while he was driving
3 killed, 5 injured in crash along Hwy 41 in Kings Co.
1 killed in northeast Fresno crash
Homes across the Valley already lit up with holiday decorations
More TOP STORIES News