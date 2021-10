FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in southeast Fresno.Investigators say a man in his 60s was hit around 6:45 am on Cedar Avenue between Hamilton and Woodward Avenues.The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.Officers are working to determine what led up to the collision. Further information wasn't immediately available.Police say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Cedar Avenue is currently closed in the area. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route during their commute.