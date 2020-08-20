Pedestrian killed in east central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in east central Fresno on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at N Maple Ave and E Dakota Ave just before 9:30 pm.

Fresno Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, cooperated with officers and was not impaired.

She told police she was traveling southbound on Maple Ave. when she suddenly saw the victim sitting on the road. She was unable to stop or swerve in time and struck him.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a man in his fifties, unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.
