sex abuse against children

Fresno Co. detectives get more leads in case against alleged pedophile accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl

Nathan Larson is being held on felony charges of kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor, and meeting a child for the intention of sex.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While 40-year-old Nathan Larson sits in a Denver, Colorado, jail, awaiting extradition to Fresno, the case against him is building.

Detectives are getting several leads from girls who claim they were victims of the man the Fresno County Sheriff calls a pedophile.

"Immediately we started getting emails, some tips more about Larson. This is international. We've gotten from all over the country - lots of people on the East Coast, even some tips from Canada coming our way," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Pedophilia website operator kidnapped Fresno girl, arrested while flying to Virginia, police say

Several months ago, a New York mother, who is also a YouTuber, discovered a website Larson was operating which was a forum for sexual predators to connect.

Belle DeMasi made it her mission to warn others about him and what he was doing. She even called the FBI.

Since Larson was arrested, DeMasi's heard from at least six other young girls who say he showered them with compliments before victimizing them.

"They definitely feel more comfortable coming out now, since he's behind bars. He's a very manipulative man and he scared a lot of them into being silent and he actually made a lot of them believe that he loved them," says DeMasi.

Larson has refused to be interviewed by Fresno County sex crimes detectives. He also hired an attorney. The 12-year-old Fresno girl is now safe at home with her family.

Deputies say some of the messages they've received are from witnesses who saw the pair traveling together and felt things didn't look right, but weren't quite sure.

"During their journey together, even in that short time, there were a lot of red flags. And I think there were a lot of people that maybe were in disbelief of what's going on here and they didn't want to report it," says Botti.

Investigators say the victim was seen in the Fresno Yosemite International Airport wearing a long wig and acting as though she had a disability and was unable to talk. Larson was flying across country with the victim to Washington DC and was on a layover in Denver when he was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochild abusechild abductionsex abuse against childrenchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ABUSE AGAINST CHILDREN
Clovis man who works at church accused of molesting multiple children
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Police searching for possible victims of child sex abuse suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News