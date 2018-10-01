Pellet gun shooting sends child to hospital

#BREAKING The @FresnoSheriff is investigating a pellet gun shooting that sent a child to the hospital. This is west of Fresno just off of Bryan and California. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/4Xwf3dwhGx — Cristina Davies (@CristinaABC30) October 1, 2018

#Update we’ve learned the ages. The girl shot with the pellet gun is 5 and her older brother 7. @ABC30 https://t.co/gyg1ZvaL8V — Cristina Davies (@CristinaABC30) October 1, 2018

Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pellet rifle shooting that sent a 5-year old girl to the hospital.It happened just west of Fresno on California and Bryan.Deputies said when they arrived at the home they found the girl who was accidentally shot by her 7-year old brother. She was shot in the torso and sustained a serious wound.Fresno Sheriff's Office said she was sent to the hospital, where she underwent surgery and is listed in serious condition.Fresno Sheriff's Office said they have brought in homicide detectives to examine the situation and to interview the brother.They are not clear on who owned the pellet gun.The Sheriff's Office says no arrests have been made.Under California law, pellet guns are not required to be locked up, since they are not considered to be real firearms.