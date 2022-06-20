localish

Pennridge High students use STEM to build guitars from scratch

By Dan Sheridan
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennridge High students use STEM to build guitars from scratch

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa -- Four students from Pennridge High School took on a unique STEM assignment building acoustic guitars from scratch.

The students applied their knowledge of math and carpentry to complete the assignment.


"We build our acoustic guitars from scratch, we start out with big blanks of wood, front of the guitar, back of the guitar, sides of the guitar, all the internal bracing," says Tech Ed teacher, Matt Peitzman,

"Typically, it takes about 100 hours to make an acoustic guitar from scratch."


STEM, which stands for science, Technology, Engineering, & Math, are extracurricular learning projects for students that focus on applying science to solve problems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Pennridge High students use STEM to build guitars from scratch
The legacy of Project Row Houses
This Queer-owned bakery stands as a community safe haven for all
Misfit Toys will take you back in time
TOP STORIES
Shots fired during party at Airbnb in east central Fresno, police say
Man killed in suspected DUI crash in Clovis, CHP says
Fresno County man finds bear on his property
Father accused of killing son in NW Fresno to appear in court today
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
Pedestrian hit and killed by car near Kettleman City, CHP says
Large fire tears through apartments near Riverdale Elementary School
Show More
Fresno police officers shoot, kill man at Vinland Park
What's open, what's closed on Juneteenth federal holiday
Recession 'is not inevitable,' US Treasury Secretary says
Popular South Valley gym opens new location in Clovis
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
More TOP STORIES News