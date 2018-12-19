Rex is a 2-year-old mix breed boy looking for a family to snuggle up to this Christmas! He has a little bit of Australian Cattle Dog, a little bit of Labrador Retriever and a little bit of Bully breed all mashed together in a compact package! He is a stumpy, goofy little love-muffin! Rex is low-maintenance for grooming just needs a bath, brush and nail-trim. He loves to play and has adorable zoomies but can sit for cuddles too! Rex plays well with other dogs and can even share his kennel nicely. Fresno Humane is $100 to adopt and the adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, vaccines and parasite prevention. Let's find Rex a warm and happy forever home for the holidays!------Animal Compassion Team (ACT)2789 S. Orange AvenueFresno, CA 93725(559) 299-6364Fresno Humane Animal Services760 W. Nielsen Ave.Fresno, CA 93706(559) 600-PETS (7387)