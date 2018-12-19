Rex's website
Rex is a 2-year-old mix breed boy looking for a family to snuggle up to this Christmas! He has a little bit of Australian Cattle Dog, a little bit of Labrador Retriever and a little bit of Bully breed all mashed together in a compact package! He is a stumpy, goofy little love-muffin! Rex is low-maintenance for grooming just needs a bath, brush and nail-trim. He loves to play and has adorable zoomies but can sit for cuddles too! Rex plays well with other dogs and can even share his kennel nicely. Fresno Humane is $100 to adopt and the adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, vaccines and parasite prevention. Let's find Rex a warm and happy forever home for the holidays!
For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact:
Animal Compassion Team (ACT)
2789 S. Orange Avenue
Fresno, CA 93725
(559) 299-6364
AnimalCompassionTeam.com
Fresno Humane Animal Services
760 W. Nielsen Ave.
Fresno, CA 93706
(559) 600-PETS (7387)
FresnoHumane.org
