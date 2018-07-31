Personalize your weather by entering a location.
CHP officer rescues deer from Carr fire danger
KFSN
James W Jakobs
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
CHP units deployed from San Francisco to help with the Carr Fire wound up helping in a rather unusual way.
In an Instagram post, an officer can be seen holding a baby deer that was pulled from the fire danger posed by the Carr fire.
In the photo, you can clearly see the deer expressing its admiration of the rescuer.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
