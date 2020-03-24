Enjoy nature sounds at Yosemite National Park while being 'safer at home' :VIDEO

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wildlife at Yosemite National Park was out in full force this past weekend, and park officials want to share the sights and sounds of nature for those who are stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Park officials shared a video of animals roaming for the first weekend of spring on social media, including coyotes and even a bear.
They also captured a pair of squirrels chasing each other up a tree, and the sounds of birds overhead.
Last week, Yosemite National Park closed to all visitors until further notice in an attempt to avoid further spread of COVID-19.
Many people are finding themselves cooped up indoors after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a "stay at home" order.
You can also get a virtual tour of all the national parks in the country through Google Earth, including Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Click here to check out the tours.
