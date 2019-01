It's a boy!Fresno Chaffee Zoo's newest addition, a baby rhino, is male.And the public will soon have a chance to help name the adorable newborn in a contest, zoo officials said.The calf was born to southern white rhinos Tim and Kayla on Tuesday.Both mother and child are doing well.Earlier, officials did not know the gender of the calf because they wanted to give the mother and baby some alone-time to bond.