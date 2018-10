Bentley the bulldog was stolen from his padlocked kennel at the Fresno Humane Animal Services overnight.He was recently neutered. He also just had surgery to remove a mass from his right eye and needs medication daily as well as antibiotics to prevent any complications."Keep your online eyes peeled for Bentley, please! We just want to make sure this wonderful lug is safe and that he gets the medical care he needs!" said Fresno Humane.