Their videos are likely to have popped up on your social media feed at one time or another, adorable, curious, and even crafty animals are showcased on The Dodo.Pretty soon the site that prides itself on making "caring for animals a viral cause" will be featuring some a little closer to home.Like Little Boy, a two-month-old terrier mix who was striking a pose Wednesday because he's finally old enough for adoption.Adoption agent Kaitlin Lyon describes what a photo shoot with an animal model is like, "They can be scared and nervous we try to give them some time and love. A lot of times while we're here doing photos they open up and show their personality. "Little Boy is one of the hundreds of adoptables and strays you can see highlighted on the CCSPCA'S Instagram account.They've stepped up their social media game to increase adoption rates.Spokesperson Walter Salvari said, "We also want to make sure we get exposure for the older dogs and dogs that have been here for a while."The plan is working."We see a lot of people calling us also telling us they see this great dog, or great cat, is it still available for adoption? A lot of the times they go really fast."It was their Instagram account that caught the eye of The Dodo."They would like to take these photos and submit them to their Instagram. With 3 million followers on their Instagram alone, that is going to reach a lot of people."The non-profit CCSPCA says they receive 50 to 75 animals per day, so the exposure could help dramatically decrease their euthanasia rate, giving the animals a fighting chance.