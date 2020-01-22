Malnourished dog with burn marks on its head abandoned in New York

MINEOLA, Long Island -- A malnourished dog with burn marks on its head was abandoned on in New York, and authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the DA's office say the white male Boxer mix was found in an open fenced yard at around 5:00 p.m. on January 10.They say the dog, now named Chester, was found to be extremely thin with several burn marks on the top of its head.The pooch was brought to the Central Veterinary Associates in Valley Stream, which referred the case to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.After an examination, veterinarians determined the dog was not suffering from any medical conditions that would cause weight loss and that the burns on the top of its head were likely from cigarettes."This innocent animal suffered needlessly, and we need to get justice for Chester," District Attorney Madeline Singas said. "I'm grateful to the Nassau County SPCA for offering this $5,000 reward to help us find and prosecute whoever starved and burned this poor dog."Chester is being temporarily cared for by foster owners."Burning an animal with cigarettes and starving it to the point of emaciation is a clear sign of neglect and abuse," Nassau County SPCA President Gary Rogers said "I am grateful to the Nassau County DA and committed to finding whoever did this to Chester."If you have any information, please call the Nassau County DA's tip line at 516-571-7755 and reference case number ACU 5-20. The SPCA's Animal Abuse Hotline is: 516-843-7722.