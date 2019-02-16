PETS & ANIMALS

Young mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say

A new photo was released of a young mountain lion that survived the Woolsey Fire.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
P-65 was recaptured recently and fitted with a new tracking collar.

Biologists say she looks healthy and weighs 85 pounds.

A young mountain lion in the Santa Monica Mountains likely died in the Woolsey Fire.



P-65 is one of 11 mountain lions being studied in the burn zone near Malibu.

Rangers were curious to learn whether she would change her movements after the fire, but they say she continues to spend all of her time within its perimeter, likely finding unburned portions where she is able to prey on mule deer.
